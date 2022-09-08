Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Ford Motor worth $5,501,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of F opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

