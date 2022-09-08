Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 2.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 141,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 479,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

