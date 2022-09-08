Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.03

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 344336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -46.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,063 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $20,613,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $16,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

