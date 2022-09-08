Franklin (FLY) Trading 976.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Franklin (FLY) traded up 639.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Franklin has traded up 976.1% against the US dollar. One Franklin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Franklin has a market cap of $753,124.49 and $109.26 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Franklin alerts:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FaucetCoin (FCTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Franklin Coin Profile

Franklin (CRYPTO:FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlyCoin was created with the msission of promoting a scam-free and integrity-driven crypto community. FLY providing simple and fast transactions across the world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Franklin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Franklin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.