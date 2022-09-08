Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

