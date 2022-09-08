Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $17.05

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 3,178 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

