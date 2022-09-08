Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 38,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,047,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontier Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.