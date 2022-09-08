Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 2.5%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. 47,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 416,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$539.30 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

