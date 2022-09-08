FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,588,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 90.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 760,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

