FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.10. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 81,046 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,588,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

