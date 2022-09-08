Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 17,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,441,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of -1.07.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,911,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $4,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $3,914,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $6,578,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

