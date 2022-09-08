FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Monday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Plug Power Trading Up 6.3 %

PLUG stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

