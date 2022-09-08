G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.42

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
G City Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
About G City
Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.
