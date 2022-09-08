Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $865,354.95 and $61.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 67,009,503 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
