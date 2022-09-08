GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $312.66 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $312.66 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00020587 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022742 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,492,366 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

