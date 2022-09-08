GCN Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $36,437.02 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00025994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00300903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 111.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001958 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002505 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

