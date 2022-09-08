Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $345.65

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.65 and traded as high as $367.35. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $354.01, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.77.
Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $452.87 million for the quarter.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
