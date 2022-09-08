Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $16.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

