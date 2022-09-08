Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $113,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

