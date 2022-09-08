GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.67)-$(0.64) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.89). The company issued revenue guidance of $411-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.80 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

GitLab Trading Down 1.1 %

GTLB stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,856. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 88.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

