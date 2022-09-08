Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.55. Glencore shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 6,393 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Glencore Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

