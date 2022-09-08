Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.91. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 494 shares.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The company has a market cap of $916.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.