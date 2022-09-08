Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.91. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 494 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The company has a market cap of $916.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

