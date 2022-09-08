Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.17. 15,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 21,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (MILN)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.