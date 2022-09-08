Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.17. 15,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 21,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.

Further Reading

