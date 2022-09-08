Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 39.6% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.53% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $37,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 93,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,397. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%.

