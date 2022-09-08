Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.79. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 12,477 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 4.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
