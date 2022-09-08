Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.79. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 12,477 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 148.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.