Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Holdings Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.