Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Price Performance

Grainger stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,247.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.04. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 256 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 335.40 ($4.05). The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grainger

About Grainger

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £297.54 ($359.52).

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.