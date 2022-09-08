Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 11200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$205,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,713 shares in the company, valued at C$65,198.43.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds interests in the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

