Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.40

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and traded as low as $23.24. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 2,187 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

See Also

