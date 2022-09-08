Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.82

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 422839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.