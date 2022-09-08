Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.51 and a 200-day moving average of 1.49.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

