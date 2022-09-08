Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,392 shares.The stock last traded at $28.75 and had previously closed at $29.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

