GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,475 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,753.75 ($21.19).

GSK Stock Down 1.2 %

GSK opened at GBX 1,328.80 ($16.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The firm has a market cap of £54.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,165.61. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,326.40 ($16.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,587.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,655.39.

Insider Activity at GSK

GSK Company Profile

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

