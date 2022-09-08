Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $85,269.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,821.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

