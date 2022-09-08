Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GWRE opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $90,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

