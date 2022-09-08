Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $211.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.