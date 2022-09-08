Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $149.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.