Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

