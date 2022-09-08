Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.