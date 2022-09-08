Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.