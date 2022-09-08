Handy Market Capitalization Achieves $33.98 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $33.98 million and $949,119.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,345.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

