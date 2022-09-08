Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 79,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.4 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

