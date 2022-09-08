Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

