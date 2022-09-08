Harbor Spring Capital LLC Acquires 6,700 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 4.6% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after buying an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $444.16 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.81 and a 200 day moving average of $488.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 488.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.