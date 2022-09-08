Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Acquired by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP increased its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,468 shares during the quarter. Harrow Health comprises about 3.4% of Invenire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invenire Partners LP owned 1.48% of Harrow Health worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Harrow Health Trading Down 1.9 %

HROW stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,282. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $240.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

