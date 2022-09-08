Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.