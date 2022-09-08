Head-To-Head Comparison: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Society Pass and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Society Pass currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Marchex has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Marchex.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $520,000.00 88.34 -$34.76 million N/A N/A Marchex $53.48 million 1.62 -$4.39 million ($0.04) -51.25

This table compares Society Pass and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marchex has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -2,883.57% -184.46% -133.16% Marchex -3.46% -8.60% -6.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marchex beats Society Pass on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

