Head to Head Contrast: SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -449.36% SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.63 million 8.70 -$87.55 million ($0.83) -4.66

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 215.25%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

SomaLogic beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About SomaLogic

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.