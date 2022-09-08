HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.37. 1,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $73.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 410.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 95,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

