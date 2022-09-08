HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.20) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HDELY stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.